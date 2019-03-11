Eesha Rebba's Viral Glamorous Photos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her Beauty
There's no denying that the stylish and bold Eesha Rebba is one of the most talented and charming young divas in the Telugu film industry today. During her eventful career, the Telugu girl has won the love of the movie buffs owing to her friendly nature, scorching looks and effective screen presence. She also acted opposite the likes of Jr NTR and Sumanth and proved that she belongs to the big league.
Like quite a few of her contemporaries, Eesha too is extremely active on social media and loves sharing photos with her followers. Needless to say, this has helped her strike a chord with 'Gen Y'. Now, here is some more good news for her fans.
In an exciting development, a few photos from her latest photo shoot are going viral and turning up the heat.
Stunning!
Eesha's confident and imploring expressions are the big highlight of her look in this gem of a snap and add to its recall value big time.
She Is One Bold Girl
The Awe star is beyond any doubt one of the boldest divas in the industry and this has helped her become quite popular on social media. Some time ago, she had urged filmmakers to take note of her talents and said that she could easily have Sai Pallavi's role in Fidaa.
A Year Of Mixed Fortunes
2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for the bold lady, She received rave reviews for her performance in the 'genre bender' Awe which did better than expected at the box office. She also made an impact in Aravinda Sametha which had Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde in the lead. Sadly, her final release Subrahmanyapuram did not do too well at the box office.
The Road Ahead...
Eesha who is yet to announce her next Tollywood film, is currently awaiting the release of her maiden Kannada film SRK which features Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar in the lead.
So, did you like these photos of Eesha Rebba?