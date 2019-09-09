Evaru Box Office Closing Collections: Adivi Sesh Starrer Proves To Be A Hit
Evaru, featuring young hero Adivi Sesh and ravishing beauty Regina Cassandra, arrived in theatres on August 15, 2019, and received rave reviews from all quarters. The thriller opened on a terrific note at the box office and soon, emerged as the top choice of the target audience. Thereafter, it held its own on weekdays. Now, nearly a month after hitting screens, Evaru has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 9.95 crore.
Evaru Worldwide Closing Collections
Evaru's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 9.5 crore, which means that it has recovered around 105 per cent of the initial investment and emerged as a clean 'Hit'.
A Hit In The Telugu States
Evaru has fared well in the Telugu states and proved to be a commercial success. The film's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 7.70 crore and its closing share stands at Rs 7.72 crore.
The Finer Details
Ceeded: Rs 0.8 crore
UA: Rs 1.12 crore
Guntur: Rs 0.53 crore
Krishna: Rs 0.66 crore
East: Rs 0.6 crore
West: Rs 0.4 crore
Nellore: Rs 0.21crore
Nizam: Rs 3.4 crore
TOTAL AP/TS: Rs 7.72 crore
ROI (APPROX): RS 0.75 crore
Overseas: Rs 1.48 crore
Worldwide: Rs 9.95 crore
Adivi Sesh Proves That His Time Is 'Now'
Last year, Adivi Sesh received rave reviews for his performance in Goodachari, which proved to be a surprise hit. With Evaru, he has delivered another big hit and proved that he is here to stay. Many feel that the young man usually chooses good scripts and this is the secret behind his success.
The Road Ahead
With Evaru in the past, Adivi Sesh is all set to turn his attention to Major, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi. Recently, he had told a leading daily that he plans to lose nearly 10 kg before beginning work on the Mahesh Babu-produced movie.
"I have to look extremely fit and slim. I am going to lose 10 kg in the next three months before we start shooting for Major," Adivi Sesh had told Deccan Chronicle.
So, how did you find Evaru? Comments, please!