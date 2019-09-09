English
    Evaru Box Office Closing Collections: Adivi Sesh Starrer Proves To Be A Hit

    By
    |

    Evaru, featuring young hero Adivi Sesh and ravishing beauty Regina Cassandra, arrived in theatres on August 15, 2019, and received rave reviews from all quarters. The thriller opened on a terrific note at the box office and soon, emerged as the top choice of the target audience. Thereafter, it held its own on weekdays. Now, nearly a month after hitting screens, Evaru has ended its box office run with a worldwide share of Rs 9.95 crore.

    Evaru Worldwide Closing Collections

    Evaru Worldwide Closing Collections

    Evaru's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 9.5 crore, which means that it has recovered around 105 per cent of the initial investment and emerged as a clean 'Hit'.

    A Hit In The Telugu States

    A Hit In The Telugu States

    Evaru has fared well in the Telugu states and proved to be a commercial success. The film's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 7.70 crore and its closing share stands at Rs 7.72 crore.

    The Finer Details

    The Finer Details

    Ceeded: Rs 0.8 crore

    UA: Rs 1.12 crore

    Guntur: Rs 0.53 crore

    Krishna: Rs 0.66 crore

    East: Rs 0.6 crore

    West: Rs 0.4 crore

    Nellore: Rs 0.21crore

    Nizam: Rs 3.4 crore

    TOTAL AP/TS: Rs 7.72 crore

    ROI (APPROX): RS 0.75 crore

    Overseas: Rs 1.48 crore

    Worldwide: Rs 9.95 crore

    Adivi Sesh Proves That His Time Is 'Now'

    Adivi Sesh Proves That His Time Is 'Now'

    Last year, Adivi Sesh received rave reviews for his performance in Goodachari, which proved to be a surprise hit. With Evaru, he has delivered another big hit and proved that he is here to stay. Many feel that the young man usually chooses good scripts and this is the secret behind his success.

    The Road Ahead

    The Road Ahead

    With Evaru in the past, Adivi Sesh is all set to turn his attention to Major, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi. Recently, he had told a leading daily that he plans to lose nearly 10 kg before beginning work on the Mahesh Babu-produced movie.

    "I have to look extremely fit and slim. I am going to lose 10 kg in the next three months before we start shooting for Major," Adivi Sesh had told Deccan Chronicle.

    So, how did you find Evaru? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
