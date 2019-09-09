Evaru Box Office Closing Collections: Adivi Sesh Starrer Proves To Be A Hit

Evaru Worldwide Closing Collections

Evaru's worldwide theatrical rights were sold for Rs 9.5 crore, which means that it has recovered around 105 per cent of the initial investment and emerged as a clean 'Hit'.

A Hit In The Telugu States

Evaru has fared well in the Telugu states and proved to be a commercial success. The film's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 7.70 crore and its closing share stands at Rs 7.72 crore.

The Finer Details

Ceeded: Rs 0.8 crore

UA: Rs 1.12 crore

Guntur: Rs 0.53 crore

Krishna: Rs 0.66 crore

East: Rs 0.6 crore

West: Rs 0.4 crore

Nellore: Rs 0.21crore

Nizam: Rs 3.4 crore

TOTAL AP/TS: Rs 7.72 crore

ROI (APPROX): RS 0.75 crore

Overseas: Rs 1.48 crore

Worldwide: Rs 9.95 crore

Adivi Sesh Proves That His Time Is 'Now'

Last year, Adivi Sesh received rave reviews for his performance in Goodachari, which proved to be a surprise hit. With Evaru, he has delivered another big hit and proved that he is here to stay. Many feel that the young man usually chooses good scripts and this is the secret behind his success.

The Road Ahead

With Evaru in the past, Adivi Sesh is all set to turn his attention to Major, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi. Recently, he had told a leading daily that he plans to lose nearly 10 kg before beginning work on the Mahesh Babu-produced movie.

"I have to look extremely fit and slim. I am going to lose 10 kg in the next three months before we start shooting for Major," Adivi Sesh had told Deccan Chronicle.