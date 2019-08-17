English
    Evaru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Tollywood continues to face issues with piracy threats looming over many films. Evaru, Adivi Sesh's movie that released in theatres is the latest Telugu movie to join the bandwagon of films hit by piracy right after the film's release in theatres. Reportedly, Evaru full movie has been leaked online and audiences are left shocked to know about this development. The full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers and what is even more shocking is that this has happened right after a couple of days after the film's release. This is definitely not a good news for a film, which has won some good reports in theatres. Evaru has been named as a good thriller, which has the prospects for a good run. Let us hope that Evaru would overcome piracy's threat and turn out to be successful at the box office. Meanwhile, take a look at a few tweets about the film.

    RV@RV_i_am_26

    RV@RV_i_am_26

    I think #Evaru director took his inspiration from invisible guest, added more twists, made his own script and was able to successfully engage the audience even if they have seen invisible guest. It's not an easy thing to do either especially for thriller movies.

    vinodkumar v@vinod29665

    vinodkumar v@vinod29665

    #Evaru Already I watched the original movie, But #Evaru is like "The invisible Guest 2.0" Congrats to @AdiviSeshAnna and whole team. #BlockbusterEvaru Waiting for goodachari 2.0.

    CinemaSaviour@ChittiSaviour

    CinemaSaviour@ChittiSaviour

    Just watched #Evaru very well made movie.I think @AdiviSeshhad great recipe to make good thriller. Conversation between @ReginaCassandra& @AdiviSeshis too gripping. Happy for #reggiepapa

    Mahith@Mahithofficial

    Mahith@Mahithofficial

    Rahul... ... today I watched #evaru . it is best triller of 2019 for me...I loved ur performance and @AdiviSesh...the way he is selecting script...he is not "Adivi" Sesh ...he is "Astronaut Sesh... lots of love

    Sai Sri Harsha @Sai5Sriharsha

    Sai Sri Harsha @Sai5Sriharsha

    @ramjivvWhat an amazing story telling! Hats off to the screenplay and direction. Enjoyed every minute of it. #Evaru

    Karan RF 💯 + 2

    Karan RF 💯 + 2

    Watched #Evaru movie. Brilliant movie with plenty of turns and twists will keep u to the edge of your seats. Congrats@ReginaCassandra@AdiviSesh for brilliant performances

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
