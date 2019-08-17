Evaru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers!
Tollywood continues to face issues with piracy threats looming over many films. Evaru, Adivi Sesh's movie that released in theatres is the latest Telugu movie to join the bandwagon of films hit by piracy right after the film's release in theatres. Reportedly, Evaru full movie has been leaked online and audiences are left shocked to know about this development. The full movie has been leaked online for free download through the website Tamilrockers and what is even more shocking is that this has happened right after a couple of days after the film's release. This is definitely not a good news for a film, which has won some good reports in theatres. Evaru has been named as a good thriller, which has the prospects for a good run. Let us hope that Evaru would overcome piracy's threat and turn out to be successful at the box office. Meanwhile, take a look at a few tweets about the film.
RV@RV_i_am_26
I think #Evaru director took his inspiration from invisible guest, added more twists, made his own script and was able to successfully engage the audience even if they have seen invisible guest. It's not an easy thing to do either especially for thriller movies.
vinodkumar v@vinod29665
#Evaru Already I watched the original movie, But #Evaru is like "The invisible Guest 2.0" Congrats to @AdiviSeshAnna and whole team. #BlockbusterEvaru Waiting for goodachari 2.0.
CinemaSaviour@ChittiSaviour
Just watched #Evaru very well made movie.I think @AdiviSeshhad great recipe to make good thriller. Conversation between @ReginaCassandra& @AdiviSeshis too gripping. Happy for #reggiepapa
Mahith@Mahithofficial
Rahul... ... today I watched #evaru . it is best triller of 2019 for me...I loved ur performance and @AdiviSesh...the way he is selecting script...he is not "Adivi" Sesh ...he is "Astronaut Sesh... lots of love
Sai Sri Harsha @Sai5Sriharsha
@ramjivvWhat an amazing story telling! Hats off to the screenplay and direction. Enjoyed every minute of it. #Evaru
Karan RF 💯 + 2
Watched #Evaru movie. Brilliant movie with plenty of turns and twists will keep u to the edge of your seats. Congrats@ReginaCassandra@AdiviSesh for brilliant performances