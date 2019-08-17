Evaru Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers!

RV@RV_i_am_26

I think #Evaru director took his inspiration from invisible guest, added more twists, made his own script and was able to successfully engage the audience even if they have seen invisible guest. It's not an easy thing to do either especially for thriller movies.

vinodkumar v@vinod29665

#Evaru Already I watched the original movie, But #Evaru is like "The invisible Guest 2.0" Congrats to @AdiviSeshAnna and whole team. #BlockbusterEvaru Waiting for goodachari 2.0.

CinemaSaviour@ChittiSaviour

Just watched #Evaru very well made movie.I think @AdiviSeshhad great recipe to make good thriller. Conversation between @ReginaCassandra& @AdiviSeshis too gripping. Happy for #reggiepapa

Mahith@Mahithofficial

Rahul... ... today I watched #evaru . it is best triller of 2019 for me...I loved ur performance and @AdiviSesh...the way he is selecting script...he is not "Adivi" Sesh ...he is "Astronaut Sesh... lots of love

Sai Sri Harsha @Sai5Sriharsha

@ramjivvWhat an amazing story telling! Hats off to the screenplay and direction. Enjoyed every minute of it. #Evaru

Karan RF 💯 + 2

Watched #Evaru movie. Brilliant movie with plenty of turns and twists will keep u to the edge of your seats. Congrats@ReginaCassandra@AdiviSesh for brilliant performances