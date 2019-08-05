Evaru Trailer Is Trending; Adivi Shesh Starrer All Set To Outshine Kshanam!

Adivi Sesh will be next seen in Evaru, the film that will be hitting the theatres this month. The young hero is a very dependable actor and he has a special knack for picking scripts with solid content. Evaru also seems to be a film, which has a well-layered script and the trailer of the film has given hints of the same.

Evaru trailer hit the online circuits at 10:30 AM this morning and the trailer was launched by Natural Star Nani. The well-cut trailer assures a sensational thriller and Adivi Sesh will seemingly be seen playing a corrupt cop in this film. Evaru will be on the lines of a mystery thriller taking an investigative path. Regina Cassandra will be seen essaying the female lead in the film. The pulsating background music is one among the major positives from the trailer.

Take a look at Evaru trailer here..

Evaru trailer has been trending all over social media ever since its release. The trailer has already received a good number of views on YouTube. The number of likes are also on the higher side and comments have poured about the movie.

Earlier, Adivi Sesh himself had stunned the audiences with the film Kshanam, which was a phenomenal success. The film, which was a suspense glazed movie with lots of twists and turns, had reinvented the thriller genre. With Evaru, it seems like Adivi Sesh is all set to raise the standards bit more higher. The trailer of Evaru proves that he is all set to give a film, which would stand higher than Kshanam.

Twitter is also abuzz about Evaru trailer. The Telugu audiences are left excited after watching the trailer of the movie. Evaru is directed by Venkat Ramji and the film will be releasing in theatres on August 15, 2019. The film also features Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma, Pavithra Lokesh, Nihal Kodhaty etc., in important roles.