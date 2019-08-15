English
    Evaru Twitter Review: The Adivi Sesh Starrer Impresses Audiences

    By Staff
    |

    Evaru, the Adivi Sesh starrer, is one among the major movies to hit the theatres today (August 15, 2019). The film looks like a well-packaged thriller that would keep the audiences on their toes with the twists and turns. Along with Adivi Sesh, Regina Cassandra also essays an equally important role in Evaru. Meanwhile, the initial reports that have come in reveal that the movie has indeed met the expectations of the audiences.

    Evaru Twitter Review

    There are talks that the film is an adaptation of a foreign language movie. The Twitter is already abuzz with reports regarding this film. Read Evaru Twitter review here to know more about the audience reaction.

    A Mind-blowing Movie

    It seems like Adivi Sesh has managed to keep his good track record intact. Here is a tweet that says that Evaru is a mind-blowing thriller which could be categorised as a must-watch movie.

    A Good Thriller

    There were reports that Evaru is based on a foreign movie. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that Evaru is a neat thriller with a crisp runtime.

    A Well-made movie

    In this tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a solid screenplay that has been packaged to perfection. Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra too have received praises for their excellent performances.

    A Worthy Watch

    Evaru has seemingly found a place in the list of neatly-crafted thrillers of recent times. Here is a tweet that indicates that the movie is a worthy watch.

    Yet Another Hit For Adivi Sesh?

    The initial reports rightly suggest that Evaru will turn out to be the next hit of Adivi Sesh. Here is a tweet that says the same.

    A Film With A Brilliant Climax?

    Evaru's climax has seemingly impressed all sections of audiences alike. Even in this tweet, it has been mentioned that the climax is simply amazing.

    A Brilliant Movie

    According to the above tweet, Evaru is a film that has shined in every aspects. Venkat Ramji has indeed made a brilliant debut as a film-maker.

    An Engaging Watch

    Here is another tweet praising the way in which Evaru has been knit. The tweet says that the film is an engaging watch with some brilliant performances.

