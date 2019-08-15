Evaru Twitter Review: The Adivi Sesh Starrer Impresses Audiences

A Mind-blowing Movie

It seems like Adivi Sesh has managed to keep his good track record intact. Here is a tweet that says that Evaru is a mind-blowing thriller which could be categorised as a must-watch movie.

#Evaru saw it...very nice thriller and decently made with tight screenplay and short movie time (2 hours). Performances were top notch. I was disappointed as I saw invisible guest twice and badla once..but still did not felt disconnected..just wished if it was told prior that is — Chaitanya Havaligi (@iamchaituuuuu) August 15, 2019

A Good Thriller

There were reports that Evaru is based on a foreign movie. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that Evaru is a neat thriller with a crisp runtime.

#Evaru excellent and clean suspense thriller with solid screenplay and direction .. though it’s a Spanish movie remake and similarities with #Badla.. taken it very well and #AdiviSesh and #ReginaCassandra steal the show with there performance .. I liked it



3.25/5 — radha krishna (@radhacute) August 15, 2019

A Well-made movie

In this tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a solid screenplay that has been packaged to perfection. Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra too have received praises for their excellent performances.

Trust me you never feel spending money on @AdiviSesh film #Evaru — Raja Pakanati (@pakanatiraja) August 15, 2019

A Worthy Watch

Evaru has seemingly found a place in the list of neatly-crafted thrillers of recent times. Here is a tweet that indicates that the movie is a worthy watch.

Yet Another Hit For Adivi Sesh?

The initial reports rightly suggest that Evaru will turn out to be the next hit of Adivi Sesh. Here is a tweet that says the same.

#Evaru interesting thriller with twists and nice screenplay @AdiviSesh did a fabulous job and @ReginaCassandra was perfect fit in the role. Director Ramji needs an applause Climax is next https://t.co/4kf5iaKUKs watch 👍 pic.twitter.com/nwRQrZI8wn — open cinema (@opencinema1) August 14, 2019

A Film With A Brilliant Climax?

Evaru's climax has seemingly impressed all sections of audiences alike. Even in this tweet, it has been mentioned that the climax is simply amazing.

A Brilliant Movie

According to the above tweet, Evaru is a film that has shined in every aspects. Venkat Ramji has indeed made a brilliant debut as a film-maker.

#Evaru is a tense, engaging watch from scene to scene, driven and motivated with characters POV. Wonderfully acted and nicely shot thriller. — Tarak (@taraksai_) August 14, 2019

An Engaging Watch

Here is another tweet praising the way in which Evaru has been knit. The tweet says that the film is an engaging watch with some brilliant performances.