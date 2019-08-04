EXCLUSIVE! Friendship Day 2019: Friendship Comes With Zero Expectations, Says Raai Laxmi

Raai Laxmi, one of the most glamorous beauties in Tollywood, has won the hearts of countless fans with her sizzling dance moves and proved that she is elegance personified. The 'Lucky' beauty also shares a strong bond with her fans, which makes the undisputed queen of social media. On Friendship Day (August 4, 2019), in an EXCLUSIVE interview with FilmiBeat, Raai Laxmi reveals that she makes it a point to stay in touch with her 'close friends' as she has 'earned' them.

"No matter how busy we are in life, if we believer in true friendship we will make time and be there for each other. There is no way you won't have time to be in touch with your friends, despite a busy schedule. Close friends are like a family. I only have very few close friends and I have earned them. I will always be there for them," says Raai Laxmi.

Acknowledging that friends might part ways for a variety of reasons, Raai Laxmi says that she does not attach a lot of importance to the duration of a friendship as long as it has 'depth'.

"Friends come and go. School friendships have their own life. Good friends too often part ways because of a variety of reasons. Sometimes they part ways as priorities change. For me, a friend is someone who is there for you in the present. I do not believe in the period of friendship, I believe in the depth of the bond," says the Neeya 2 star,

Revealing the secret behind a good friendship, Raai Laxmi says that one should have 'zero expectations' from his or her friend so that the relationship does not become a burden. She adds that respect is an integral part of a friendship.

"My friends should respect my profession. For me, someone who respects my profession and is happy seeing my growth is a genuine friend. Friendship should not be a strainful relationship. It should come with zero expectations," says Raai Laxmi.

Raai Laxmi will soon be seen in the Kannada movie Jhansi. She also has the Tamil horror movie Cinderella in her kitty.