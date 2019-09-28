Exclusive! Priyanka Agrawal On Working With KV Vijayendra Prasad: I Am A Big Fan Of His Work

Actress Priyanka Agrawal, best known for her performance in the Malayalam movie 1971, is set to begin work on a heroine-centric film penned by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, and this has created a decent amount of buzz amongst a section of the audience. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with FilmiBeat, the Mumbai-based beauty spoke about collaborating with the legendary screenwriter, and added that she is a big fan of his work.

"I signed this film for KV Vijayendra Prasad as I am a big fan of his work. I have seen Baahubali, Makkhi (Eega) and his other films as well. He knows how to create emotions and is a terrific writer. I have a powerful role in the my movie with him," said Priyanka.

Revealing more about the film, Priyanka said it is her first attempt at comedy and might help her grow as a performer. She also revealed that the story is a highlight of her film with KV Vijayendra Prasad.

"This is my first attempt at comedy and I really want to experiment. I feel that the story is a key aspect of the film. I am getting the space to show my abilities, which will help me evolve as a performer," quipped Priyanka.

On a parting note, Priyanka said that she has tremendous respect for 'Lady Superstars' Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty, who she feels are wonderful performers

"I really like Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty. I also admire Ramya Krishnan," said Priyanka on a parting note.

KV Vijayendra Prasad and Priyanka's movie is slated to go on floors from October. More details about the cast and crew are likely to be revealed soon.