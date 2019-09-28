English
    Exclusive! Priyanka Agrawal On Working With KV Vijayendra Prasad: I Am A Big Fan Of His Work

    Actress Priyanka Agrawal, best known for her performance in the Malayalam movie 1971, is set to begin work on a heroine-centric film penned by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, and this has created a decent amount of buzz amongst a section of the audience. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with FilmiBeat, the Mumbai-based beauty spoke about collaborating with the legendary screenwriter, and added that she is a big fan of his work.

    "I signed this film for KV Vijayendra Prasad as I am a big fan of his work. I have seen Baahubali, Makkhi (Eega) and his other films as well. He knows how to create emotions and is a terrific writer. I have a powerful role in the my movie with him," said Priyanka.

    Revealing more about the film, Priyanka said it is her first attempt at comedy and might help her grow as a performer. She also revealed that the story is a highlight of her film with KV Vijayendra Prasad.

    "This is my first attempt at comedy and I really want to experiment. I feel that the story is a key aspect of the film. I am getting the space to show my abilities, which will help me evolve as a performer," quipped Priyanka.

    On a parting note, Priyanka said that she has tremendous respect for 'Lady Superstars' Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty, who she feels are wonderful performers

    "I really like Nayanthara and Anushka Shetty. I also admire Ramya Krishnan," said Priyanka on a parting note.

    KV Vijayendra Prasad and Priyanka's movie is slated to go on floors from October. More details about the cast and crew are likely to be revealed soon.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
