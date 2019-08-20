English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Exclusive: These Rare Photos Of Prabhas, Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Are Too Good To Be Missed

    By
    |

    Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently busy promoting their eagerly-awaited movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019. The film's teaer was launched today (August 20, 2019) in Mumbai amidst much fanfare. During the promotions, Chiru and RC bumped into Prabhas, who was promoting Saaho at the same venue. The 'Mega Heroes' posed for a couple of photos with 'Darling' and wished him good luck for his big release. Here are the EXCLUSIVE images.

    Exclusive: These Rare Photos Of Prabhas, Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Are Too Good To Be Missed

    Being contemporaries, Ram Charan and Prabhas are considered to be professional rivals. Movie buffs often draw parallels between the two, which results in fan wars. Despite this, the young stars are on cordial terms, which is truly inspiring. In fact, the 'Mega Power Star' was one of the first actors to praise Prabhas' performance in Baahubali 2.

    "Our Darling Prabhas was outstanding as Baahubali. powerful look and exhilarating performance .

    My Dear friend Rana, at his evil best - he did fabulous job both ages. Anushka,Tamana ,Ramyakrishna garu and Sathyaraj garu arrest you with their performances," (sic) Ram Charan had said.

    Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be hitting screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. The film features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the female leads, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Actors Sudeep, Niharika, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.

    On the other hand, Saaho is an 'action entertainer' that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film, directed by Sujeeth, has Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Saaho will hit screens on August 30, 2019.

    More CHIRANJEEVI News

    Read more about: chiranjeevi prabhas ram charan
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue