Exclusive: These Rare Photos Of Prabhas, Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Are Too Good To Be Missed

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are currently busy promoting their eagerly-awaited movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019. The film's teaer was launched today (August 20, 2019) in Mumbai amidst much fanfare. During the promotions, Chiru and RC bumped into Prabhas, who was promoting Saaho at the same venue. The 'Mega Heroes' posed for a couple of photos with 'Darling' and wished him good luck for his big release. Here are the EXCLUSIVE images.

Being contemporaries, Ram Charan and Prabhas are considered to be professional rivals. Movie buffs often draw parallels between the two, which results in fan wars. Despite this, the young stars are on cordial terms, which is truly inspiring. In fact, the 'Mega Power Star' was one of the first actors to praise Prabhas' performance in Baahubali 2.

"Our Darling Prabhas was outstanding as Baahubali. powerful look and exhilarating performance .

My Dear friend Rana, at his evil best - he did fabulous job both ages. Anushka,Tamana ,Ramyakrishna garu and Sathyaraj garu arrest you with their performances," (sic) Ram Charan had said.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be hitting screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a crucial release for all concerned. The film features Nayanthara and Tamannaah as the female leads, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Actors Sudeep, Niharika, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan too are a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Saaho is an 'action entertainer' that features Prabhas in a new avatar. The film, directed by Sujeeth, has Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Saaho will hit screens on August 30, 2019.