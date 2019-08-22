English
    Exclusive! Ravi Kishan: Chiranjeevi Has No Airs Or Ego

    Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who became a household name with Race Gurram, will soon be seen playing a key role in Chiranjeevi's eagerly-awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The film's teaser, released a few a couple of days ago, has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with FilmiBeat, Ravi Kishan reveals he had a wonderful time working with Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

    Praising Chiranjeevi, who turns a year older today (August 22, 2019), Ravi Kishan says that he is a humble person, who always tries to help others while hoping for their success.

    Exclusive: Ravi Kishan Says Chiranjeevi Has No Airs Or Ego

    "What a lovely man he is. He is a wonderful person, always ready to help others. Chiranjeevi garu is like Amitabh Bachchan for Andhra Pradesh. I have no complaints about working with Megastar," says Ravi Kishan.

    Ravi Kishan adds that Chiranjeevi is quite good at balancing his personal and professional lives, which is something he wants to learn from the Gang Leader hero.

    "He has no airs and no ego. He always gives his blessing to others and feels happy for their success. The one thing all of us can learn from him is how he balances stardom and family. His love and care for his family are commendable," adds Ravi Kishan.

    Ravi Kishan also reveals that Chiranjeevi guided him when he was gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha Election 2019.

    "He has maintained his relationship with me quite well. We chat on WhatsApp and often talk for a long time. He even guided me when I was becoming a Member Of Parliament," says Ravi Kishan.

    Speaking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ravi Kishan says that fans are going to love his role in the movie as it is quite a powerful one.

    Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, directed by Surender Reddy, is a period drama that revolves around the exploits of a 'forgotten hero'. The film, featuring Tamannaah and 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara as the leading ladies, will release in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada), which makes it a crucial movie for all concerned.

