F2 Box Office Collection: Set To Overtake Geetha Govindam & Become The Biggest Hit Of Recent Times!

F2 Box Office Collections

F2 is in the second week of its run in the theatres and the film has already made a huge business. According to a report by 123telugu.com, F2 has fetched a share of 64 Crores from its 11 days of run in the theatres.

Geetha Govindam

Vijay Devarakonda starrer Geetha Govindam, which had hit the theatres in the month of August 2018, had enjoyed a phenomenal run in the theatres. The film had emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office.

Geetha Govindam Collections

Well, Geetha Govindam was one of the most successful ventures of the recent times and according to a report by 123telugu.com, the film had fetched a total share of 70 Crores in its final run in the theatres.

F2 Set To Overtake Geetha Govindam?

Going by the report, F2 has already made a share of approximately 64 Crores and going at this rate, the film is sure to go past the 70-Crore mark soon. Now, the stage is perfectly set for the movie to overtake Geetha Govindam in terms of collections.