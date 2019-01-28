English
    F2 Box Office Collections (16 Days): Venkatesh's Film Continues Its Dream Run

    This Srankanthi, we saw two major Telugu movies NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit the screens amidst much fanfare. Unfortunately, they failed to live up to the expectations. While the NTR Biopic received good reviews, it failed to raked in the moolah. On the other hand, VVR got off to a good start but ultimately crashed because of unhealthy reviews. While the biggies flopped, the relatively smaller F2 emerged as the winner of the Sankranthi season. Here is the latest update.

    On A Roll

    F2 is continuing its glorious run at the box office. It has collected nearly Rs 71 Crore at the worldwide box office in 16 days and proved that it is the top choice of the fans. This a big win for Venkatesh and it proves that he is still the man to beat.

    The Profits Are Impressive!

    F2 did pre-release business of nearly Rs 34 Crore and this made it a low-risk affair. Given the moderate pre-release revenue, it has emerged as a highly profitable venture for all concerned.

    Anil Ravipudi Proves His Mettle

    The phenomenal response to F2 is bound to help Anil Ravipudi in a big way. In 2017, the director proved his mettle when the Ravi Teja starrer Raja The Great opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a surprise hit. With F2, he has proved that he is a pro at handling the bi8g stars and Raja The Great was no fluke.

    The Healthy WOM Does The Trick

    The general feeling is that F2 is a pretty well made and lively entertainer that has plenty to offer the family audience. Venkatesh and Varun Tej have received rave reviews for their performances, similarly, the heroines happy impressed with their glam act. As such, the WOM is quite healthy and this has helped F2 remain unstoppable.

    The Road Ahead

    As Mr Majnu has failed to attract the audience, F2 is likely to remain the top choice of the movie buffs for some more time. All in all, F2 mania is still running wild. Enough said!

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 17:34 [IST]
