F2 Box Office Collections (5 Days): Venky Mania Reigns Supreme!

F2 Reigns Supreme!

According to the latest reports, F2 is doing extremely well at the worldwide box office. It has managed to collect Rs 32 Crore in five days and is set to emerge as a big winner. The film has collected Rs 25 crore at the AP And TS box office and proved that Venky has still got 'it'.

F2 Defeats The Competition

F2 is clearly the dark horse of the festive season. It hit the screens merely two days after NTR Kathanayakudu and a day after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. As such, most fans expected it to have a hard time at the box office. However, as it so happens, it has emerged as the winner while the other releases have tanked at the box office.

Varun Tej Bounces Back!

Last year, the much-loved Varun Tej suffered a colossal setback when Antariksham bombed at the box office and failed to impress the movie buffs. With the success of F2, the 'Mega Prince' has effectively put the setback behind him.

The WOM Is Good

Unlike the other Sankranthi releases, F2 is a lively entertainer and makes for a family watch. Moreover, most critics have stated that it boasts of an entertaining storyline and some sincere performances. The evenly paced screenplay too has worked wonders been praised. As such, the WOM is healthy and this seems to have helped it become the top choice of the family audience.

The Road Ahead...

As the other big Sankranthi releases have failed to impress the audience, F2 is likely to continue ruling the box office in the days to come. Its theatrical rights were sold for Rs 34 Crore and this means that it is set to earn big profits at the box office. It might, however, slow down once Mr Majnu hits the screens next week.