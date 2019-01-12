F2 Box Office Collections: Beats Vinaya Vidheya Rama In This Aspect
F2 is the major Telugu movie release of the day and the film, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles has made a worldwide release. The film has come in amidst good amount of expectations and is expected to garner huge collections during the festival season. As you all know, 3 big Telugu movies have come out in the theatres in this week. Yesterday, Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Ram had made it to the theatres. Interestingly, F2 has already overtaken Vinay Vidheya Rama in this particular aspect. Read F2 box office collections report to know more about the same.
F2 In The USA
F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi has made a real big release in the USA as well. The film has been released in a good number of screens despite many other Tamil and Telugu movies to making it to the theatres in the USA in this week.
The Premiere Shows Collections
F2 had a solid start at the USA box office and it went on to register extremely good collections from the premiere shows in the USA. According to the reports doing the rounds, F2 collected approximately $188K from its premiere shows in the USA.
Beats Vinaya Vidheya Ram
The reports that have been doing the rounds on social media suggests that F2 has overtaken the premiere collections of Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the USA. If reports are to be believed, Vinaya Vidheya Rama had collected $180K from the premiere shows that it had in the USA.
The Reports For F2
Meanwhile, F2 has opened to decent reports doing the theatres across the state. The first half of the film has been tagged as a full-on fun entertainer. The movie is expected to do well with the family audiences and register good collections as well. Let us wait and see.