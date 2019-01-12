F2 Box Office Collections: Beats Vinaya Vidheya Rama In This Aspect

F2 In The USA

F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi has made a real big release in the USA as well. The film has been released in a good number of screens despite many other Tamil and Telugu movies to making it to the theatres in the USA in this week.

The Premiere Shows Collections

F2 had a solid start at the USA box office and it went on to register extremely good collections from the premiere shows in the USA. According to the reports doing the rounds, F2 collected approximately $188K from its premiere shows in the USA.

Beats Vinaya Vidheya Ram

The reports that have been doing the rounds on social media suggests that F2 has overtaken the premiere collections of Vinaya Vidheya Rama in the USA. If reports are to be believed, Vinaya Vidheya Rama had collected $180K from the premiere shows that it had in the USA.

The Reports For F2

Meanwhile, F2 has opened to decent reports doing the theatres across the state. The first half of the film has been tagged as a full-on fun entertainer. The movie is expected to do well with the family audiences and register good collections as well. Let us wait and see.