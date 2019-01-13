English
    F2 Box Office Collections (Day 1): Venkatesh & Varun Tej Starrer Opens On A Promising Note!

    F2 - Fun and Frustration, directed by Anil Ravipudi and featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles is now out in the theatres. F2 is one among the four major releases that have come out during the Sankranti season and the movie is fighting it out at the box office with other big releases of the week like NTR Kathanayakudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and the Telugu version of Petta, which made it to the theatres in the previous day. F2 has opened to some good reports in the theatres with the film being tagged as a good comedy entertainer. How well did F2 - Fun and Frustration on its opening day at the box office? Read F2 box office collections report to know more about the same here.

    Day 1 Collections

    F2 did make a big release in the AP/TS regions and the film was rightly expected to open on a good note. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, F2 has fetched approximately 7.2 Crores gross from its run in the Nizam/AP regions.

    USA Collections

    Reports suggest that the film had fetched as much as $188K from its premiere shows in the USA and enjoyed a grand opening. The report by Andraboxoffice.com suggests that the film 4.4 Crores gross on its opening day from the USA.

    Worldwide Collections

    The report also suggests that F2 has fetched 12.9 Crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office, including its collections in other regions as well. This indeed is a good start for the movie.

    The Way Ahead

    Meanwhile, the film is all set to enjoy a long festival season. The collections for the movie On Sunday are also expected to be in the higher side with the film witnessing good advance booking Family audiences are expected to come out in to the theatres in large numbers.

    Read more about: venkatesh varun tej
    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
