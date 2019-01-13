F2 Box Office Collections (Day 1): Venkatesh & Varun Tej Starrer Opens On A Promising Note!

Day 1 Collections

F2 did make a big release in the AP/TS regions and the film was rightly expected to open on a good note. According to a report by Andhraboxoffice.com, F2 has fetched approximately 7.2 Crores gross from its run in the Nizam/AP regions.

USA Collections

Reports suggest that the film had fetched as much as $188K from its premiere shows in the USA and enjoyed a grand opening. The report by Andraboxoffice.com suggests that the film 4.4 Crores gross on its opening day from the USA.

Worldwide Collections

The report also suggests that F2 has fetched 12.9 Crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office, including its collections in other regions as well. This indeed is a good start for the movie.

The Way Ahead

Meanwhile, the film is all set to enjoy a long festival season. The collections for the movie On Sunday are also expected to be in the higher side with the film witnessing good advance booking Family audiences are expected to come out in to the theatres in large numbers.