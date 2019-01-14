English
    F2 Box Office Collections (Day 2): The Varun Tej Venkatesh Starrer Does Solid Business In The US

    It is an open secret that the veteran Venkatesh is one of the most respected and celebrated names in Tollywood today. Fondly referred to as 'Venky', the actor enjoys a decent fan following thanks to his macho looks, bindass personality, friendly nature and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Venkatesh has starred in several critically-acclaimed and popular movie films and this has helped him become a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the spotlight because of his latest release F2. The comedy also has Varun Tej in the lead and it is doing well in the US. Here is the complete report.

    F2 Killing It In The US

    F2 has managed to do pretty well in the US despite getting a limited release. It has collected nearly USD 650K at the US box office in two days and become the top choice of the movie buffs. The shows are sold out in several locations.

    Varun Tej Puts The Antariksham Debacle Behind Him

    Last year, Varun Tej suffered a big setback when Antariksham tanked at the box office and turned out to be a ‘disaster'. The young star had a lot riding on the movie and this made the debacle even more devastating. The positive response to F2 clearly indicates that his career is back on track

    The Big Sankranthi Winner!

    Unlike F2, the other Sankranthi releases have not really been able to make any impact at the box office. Vinaya Vidheya Rama has turned out to be a major disaster and failed to impress even Ram Charan's biggest fans. On the other hand, NTR Kathanayakudu has underperformed despite receiving decent reviews. The lacklustre response to these films too has helped F2 big time.

    A Treat For The Fans

    F2 is a lively entertainer and this has helped it become the top choice of the family audience. The film is also in sync with the festive spirit of the Sankrathi season.

    The Road Ahead...

    F2 is likely to continue its good run at the box office in the coming days and rake in more moolah. It should be able to cross the USD 1 Million mark by Tuesday (January 15, 2019).

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
