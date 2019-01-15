F2 Box Office Collections (Day 3): Maintains The Good Momentum!

English
    F2 - Fun and Frustration has indeed been lapped up by the Telugu film audiences. The initial reviews for the fun entertainer have been largely positive and F2 is now on its way to enjoy a grand run during the holiday season. As you all know, F2 did start off on a very good note at the box office. More importantly, F2 is maintaining the good momentum, which rightly shows the huge support that the film has been enjoying among the masses. Read F2 box office collections report to know how much the film has collected so far from the 3 days of its run.

    First Weekend Share

    F2 has had a solid start at the box office and scored high with its 2-days long weekend. According to a report by Cinejosh.com, the movie minted a share of 9.17 Crores from the first 2 days of its run in the theatres in Telugu states.

    3 Days Share

    According to the latest report by Cinejosh.com, F2 has taken the tally of shares to above 14 Crores within the first 3 days of its reportedly. Going by the report, the film has minted a share of 14.41 Crores from the first 3 days of its run in the Telugu states.

    Day 3 Share

    Well, these collection figures suggest that the movie is indeed performing extremely well and maintaining the steady momentum. Going by the above reports, the film is expected to have made a share of 5 Crores i its third day, which are indeed big numbers.

    Worldwide Box Office

    F2 is enjoying a rock-solid run in the overseas centres as well. Especially, in the USA, the film is one among the most preferred Telugu movies. The way ahead looks promising for the movie and with long holiday season in the Telugu states, we could see F2 reaching newer heights at the box office.

    Read more about: f2
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
