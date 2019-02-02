F2 Box Office Collections Update: Enters The List Of The Top 10 Highest Grossing Telugu Movies?

A Blockbuster

F2 has already emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office with the film reportedly having fetched huge collections. Some of the reports doing the rounds suggest that the film has already crossed the 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Among The Top 10 Grossing Movies Of Tollywood?

Now, some of the unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that the film has entered the list of the top grossing movies of Tollywood. Going by the reports, F2 has been placed at the 10th spot in the list.

The List Is Led By

Well, Baahubali 2, the SS Rajamouli movie continues to rule the list. The film, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster had a fabulous run across the country. Baahubali 2 is followed by its prequel Baahubali, which had released in the year 2015.

The Way Ahead

F2 is reportedly continuing its good run despite the arrival of other release Mr Majnu. The film is expected to enjoy a good run in the upcoming days as well. Let us see whether the film will go on to break other records as well or not.