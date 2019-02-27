F2 Box Office Collections Update: Venkatesh Scores A Convincing Win Over Balakrishna

F2 Replaces NTR Mahanayakudu In Theatres

According to the latest reports, F2 has replaced NTR Mahanayakudu in a few theatres as the Balakrishna starrer has turned out to be a non-starter. Needless to say, this is a big win for Venkatesh and proves that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Beating The Odds!

The film has collected a share of more than Rs 80 crore worldwide and emerged as a success. In doing so, it has outperformed films such as Srimanthudu and Janatha Garage. As F2 had released alongside the biggies NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, not many fans felt that it would be able to find much success. The latest box office figures suggest proved that it has beaten the odds, silencing its critics.

The Healthy WOM Did The Trick

The general feeling is that F2 clicked with the audience as it was in sync with the festive mood of the Sankranti season. Most people described it as a fun-filled and enjoyable film. As such, the Word of Mouth was quite positive, which has helped F2 have a solid run. The failure of NTR Kathanayakudu and VVR too benefited F2 big time!

To Conclude...

The success of F2 has proved that Venky is still the man to beat and opened up new avenues for the actor. On the other hand, the embarrassing performance of NTR Mahanayakudu has left NBK in a state of disbelief. The buzz is that he is going to plan out his next big move with utmost care.