F2 Box Office Collections Update: Venkatesh Scores A Big Win Over Jr NTR

F2 Continues Its Dream Run

According to the latest reports, his latest release F2 has collected a share of more than Rs 77 crore at the worldwide box office and has emerged as a neat blockbuster. The film has already entered the list of 'Top 10 Telugu Grossers' and is currently at the eighth position.

Venkatesh Beats Jr NTR

In another exciting development, F2 has beaten the Jr NTR starrer Janatha Garage with absolute ease. The Koratala Siva directorial had ended its box office run with a share of nearly Rs 76 crore and F2 has sailed past the figure and left Tarak fans heartbroken.

The Dark Horse

F2 hit the screens on January 12, 2019, a day after the big Sankranthi release Vinaya Vidheya Rama. As such, most movie buffs had limited expectations from the film. However, F2 proved the detractors wrong and emerged as the 'dark horse' of the festive season. In fact, it can even be said that it beat VVR rather convincingly.

The Choice Of The Family Audience

The general feeling is that F2 won the Sankranthi battle as, unlike Vinaya Vidheya Rama, it was a fun-filled comedy that clicked with the family audience. Anil Ravipudi's impressive track record too seems to have worked wonders for F2.

The Way Ahead...

F2 is likely to end its glorious run when Yatra hits the screens on February 8, 2019. The film was shot at a controlled budget and has exceeded expectations. The makers/distributors are already in the green and this is quite a big achievement. Interestingly, F2 is set to arrive on Amazon Prime on February 11, 2019 and it might do wonders in the digital world as well.