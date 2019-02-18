English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    F2 Box Office Collections Update: Venky Starrer Beats Rangasthalam; Earns Non-Baahubali Record!

    By
    |

    F2's scintillating run in the theatres continue with the film perfoming well at the box office even after one month of its release. It has comfortably overtaken rest of the releases of the Sankranthi season to earn the coveted title of the "First Blockbuster Of 2019". F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role, has been directed by Anil Ravipudi has also in fact turned out as the biggest hits in the career of both Venkatesh and Varun Tej. F2 has already grabbed some big records in different regions and now, here is a latest update regarding one such records. Read F2 box office collections update to know more about the same.

    In The East Territory

    Rangasthalam has had a solid run across the globe. Especially, in th east territory regions in AP, the movie has turned out to be one among huge blockbusters of the recent times. According to the reports doing the rounds, the film has crossed the 7-Crore mark share.

    Earns The Non-Baahubali Record

    Meanwhile, it also seems like F2 has also pocketed the non-Baahubali record in some of the regions. If reports are to be believed, the movie has successfully overtaken Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to earn non-Baahubali record in Kakinada region.

    The Total Share

    F2 has been climbing up in the list of the top 10 Tollywood grossers of all time. The gross has already went past 100 Crores. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has fetched an overall share of 80 Crores.

    All Time top 3 Movies

    Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 leads the pack in the list of top grossers in many of the B & C centres. Now, if reports are to be believed, F2 has entered the top 3 list in some of the B & C centres as well.

    Read more about: f2 rangasthalam
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue