F2 Box Office Collections Update: Venky Starrer Beats Rangasthalam; Earns Non-Baahubali Record!

In The East Territory

Rangasthalam has had a solid run across the globe. Especially, in th east territory regions in AP, the movie has turned out to be one among huge blockbusters of the recent times. According to the reports doing the rounds, the film has crossed the 7-Crore mark share.

Earns The Non-Baahubali Record

Meanwhile, it also seems like F2 has also pocketed the non-Baahubali record in some of the regions. If reports are to be believed, the movie has successfully overtaken Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to earn non-Baahubali record in Kakinada region.

The Total Share

F2 has been climbing up in the list of the top 10 Tollywood grossers of all time. The gross has already went past 100 Crores. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has fetched an overall share of 80 Crores.

All Time top 3 Movies

Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 leads the pack in the list of top grossers in many of the B & C centres. Now, if reports are to be believed, F2 has entered the top 3 list in some of the B & C centres as well.