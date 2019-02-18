F2 Box Office Collections Update: Venky Starrer Beats Rangasthalam; Earns Non-Baahubali Record!
F2's scintillating run in the theatres continue with the film perfoming well at the box office even after one month of its release. It has comfortably overtaken rest of the releases of the Sankranthi season to earn the coveted title of the "First Blockbuster Of 2019". F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role, has been directed by Anil Ravipudi has also in fact turned out as the biggest hits in the career of both Venkatesh and Varun Tej. F2 has already grabbed some big records in different regions and now, here is a latest update regarding one such records. Read F2 box office collections update to know more about the same.
In The East Territory
Rangasthalam has had a solid run across the globe. Especially, in th east territory regions in AP, the movie has turned out to be one among huge blockbusters of the recent times. According to the reports doing the rounds, the film has crossed the 7-Crore mark share.
Earns The Non-Baahubali Record
Meanwhile, it also seems like F2 has also pocketed the non-Baahubali record in some of the regions. If reports are to be believed, the movie has successfully overtaken Ram Charan's Rangasthalam to earn non-Baahubali record in Kakinada region.
The Total Share
F2 has been climbing up in the list of the top 10 Tollywood grossers of all time. The gross has already went past 100 Crores. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has fetched an overall share of 80 Crores.
All Time top 3 Movies
Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2 leads the pack in the list of top grossers in many of the B & C centres. Now, if reports are to be believed, F2 has entered the top 3 list in some of the B & C centres as well.