F2 Box Office Collections: Venkatesh's Film Achieves This Rare Feat, Might Beat Baahubali

F2 Achieves A Rare Feat

F2, which is a lively comedy, managed to collect Rs 1.02 crore at Sudharshan 35 MZM and became only the second Venkatesh starrer to collect over one crore from a single theatre. This clearly proves that film was the top choice of several movie buffs. Baahubali had collected Rs 1.04 crore at the same centre. Once F2's exact figures are updated, it might beat the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus.

A Mega Moment

Last year, Ram Charan's Rangasthalam had achieved a similar feat and sent Mega fans into a state of frenzy. With F2, Varun Tej has followed in his cousin's footsteps and once again put a smile on the faces of Mega fans. The terrific response to F2 proves that Varun Tej has a bright future.

The Healthy WOM Does The Trick

Unlike NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, F2 did full justice to the festive spirit of Sankranti and emerged as the top choice of the family audience. It also received a good response from critics who hailed it as a fun-filled and delightful entertainer. The positive WOM helped it have a long run at the box office and edge out the competition.

Beating All Comers

F2 not only beat the Sankranti releases, it also proved to be a problem for the February releases Yatra and NTR Mahanayakudu. In fact, F2 even replaced NTR Mahanayakudu in theatres after it failed to take off.

The Road Ahead...

Venkatesh has already turned his attention to his next film Venky Mama which also has Naga Chaitanya in the lead. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 pretty soon.