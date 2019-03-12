F2 Box Office Collections Worldwide (FINAL): In The All Time Top 10 List; A Real Big Blockbuster!

Overseas Collections

F2 has had a strong run in overseas centres. According to the reports, the film has made a total share of Rs 9.30 crore in its final run from the overseas centres altogether. These are indeed very big numbers.

AP/TS Collections

F2 fetched huge collections from the AP/TS regions with the maximum collections from the Nizam region. The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer fetched a total share of approximately Rs 66 crore in its final run.

Worldwide Collections

F2 did a decent business in the rest of the centres in India as well. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched a total share of approximately Rs 81.05 crore in the final run from the worldwide box office.

A Real Big Blockbuster

F2 has indeed turned out to be a double blockbuster at the box office. The film has done a total pre-release business of Rs 34.50 crore. Considering the numbers, the movie has fetched double the profits which rightly suggests that it is a huge blockbuster.

At The 8th Position

Moreover, F2 has also turned out to be one among the all-time top grossing movies of Tollywood. Reportedly, it is at the 8th position in the list of the top 10 Telugu movies with maximum worldwide share.