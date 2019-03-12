F2 Box Office Collections Worldwide (FINAL): In The All Time Top 10 List; A Real Big Blockbuster!
F2 has given the Telugu film industry a befitting start to the year and the film has earned the blockbuster status despite the competition that it has had. It has been close to two months since the release of the Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer. It enjoyed a rock-solid run in overseas centres as well that shows the huge popularity that the movie gained. F2 has almost ended its run in the theatres across the globe and some of the reports have been doing the rounds regarding the final collection of the film, which suggest that the movie has turned out to be a real big blockbuster. Read F2 box office collections worldwide final collections to know more.
Overseas Collections
F2 has had a strong run in overseas centres. According to the reports, the film has made a total share of Rs 9.30 crore in its final run from the overseas centres altogether. These are indeed very big numbers.
AP/TS Collections
F2 fetched huge collections from the AP/TS regions with the maximum collections from the Nizam region. The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer fetched a total share of approximately Rs 66 crore in its final run.
Worldwide Collections
F2 did a decent business in the rest of the centres in India as well. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched a total share of approximately Rs 81.05 crore in the final run from the worldwide box office.
A Real Big Blockbuster
F2 has indeed turned out to be a double blockbuster at the box office. The film has done a total pre-release business of Rs 34.50 crore. Considering the numbers, the movie has fetched double the profits which rightly suggests that it is a huge blockbuster.
At The 8th Position
Moreover, F2 has also turned out to be one among the all-time top grossing movies of Tollywood. Reportedly, it is at the 8th position in the list of the top 10 Telugu movies with maximum worldwide share.
(Source:Telugu360.com)