F2 Box Office Closing Collections: Venkatesh Does What Ram Charan And Balakrishna Failed To Do

F2 Closing Collections

F2 managed to collect a worldwide share of Rs 84.54 crore and end its run on a terrific note. Its' distributor share in AP and TS is Rs 67.84 crore, which is a healthy figure. As the film had done a pre-release business of around Rs 33 crore, it has emerged as one of the most profitable releases of the year.

Anil Ravipudi Proves His Mettle

Unlike the other Sankranti releases, F2 managed to impress a vast section of the audience with fans saying that it featured a fun-filled screenplay and some lively performances. Most people also stated that, unlike Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu, it did full justice to the festive mood of the Pongal season. As such, the WOM was positive from the word go and this helped it have a long run at the box office.

It Clicked With All And Sundry

Moving On

Venkatesh has already turned his attention to his next film Venky Mama, which is touted to be a perfect mix of comedy and emotions. The multi-starrer also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi is likely to begin work on his film with 'Prince' Mahesh Babu.