F2 Box Office Closing Collections: Venkatesh Does What Ram Charan And Balakrishna Failed To Do
Veteran actor Balakrishna's magnum opus NTR Kathanayakudu and the Ram Charan starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama hit screens this January amidst much fanfare. Unfortunately, both of them failed to live up to expectations. The NTR biopic never clicked with fans as it featured no mass elements and this resulted in it becoming a complete disaster. On the other hand, Vinaya Vinaya Rama opened on a decent note before completely collapsing at the box office. Luckily for movie buffs, the Venkatesh starrer F2 exceeded expectations and emerged as the perfect gift for the Sankranthi season. Nearly two months after its release, F2 has ended its box office run on a terrific note.
F2 Closing Collections
F2 managed to collect a worldwide share of Rs 84.54 crore and end its run on a terrific note. Its' distributor share in AP and TS is Rs 67.84 crore, which is a healthy figure. As the film had done a pre-release business of around Rs 33 crore, it has emerged as one of the most profitable releases of the year.
Anil Ravipudi Proves His Mettle
Unlike the other Sankranti releases, F2 managed to impress a vast section of the audience with fans saying that it featured a fun-filled screenplay and some lively performances. Most people also stated that, unlike Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu, it did full justice to the festive mood of the Pongal season. As such, the WOM was positive from the word go and this helped it have a long run at the box office.
It Clicked With All And Sundry
Moving On
Venkatesh has already turned his attention to his next film Venky Mama, which is touted to be a perfect mix of comedy and emotions. The multi-starrer also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi is likely to begin work on his film with 'Prince' Mahesh Babu.