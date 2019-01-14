English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    F2 Box Office Collections (2 Days): An Impressive Outing By Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer!

    By
    |

    F2 is on its way to become a big hit at the box office. It has been just 2 days since the release of this movie but the initial trends indicate that the movie is on its way to become a big hit at the box office with audiences lapping up this film. F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role, had come out in the theatres on Jan 12, 2019 as one among the Sankranti releases. It enjoyed a 2 days long weekend and has established its strong hold at the box office. Read F2 box office collections report to know more about the same.

    First Day Collections

    F2 enjoyed a promising opening in the Telugu states with the film running to packed houses. According to the various reports doing the rounds, the film went on to fetch a share of 4 .9 Crores on its opening day from the Telugu states alone.

    Second Day

    The report doing the rounds suggest that F2 enjoyed an even better second day at the box office. According to a report by telugu360.com, the film went on to fetch a distributor share of approximately 4.2 Crores on its day 2 at the AP/TS regions

    2 Days Collections

    F2 is indeed racing ahead at the box office with the film maintaining the steadiness in the collections in both these days. The report by telugu360.com also suggests that the film has minted a share of 9.15 Crores from the first two days of its run.

    Thw Wau Ahead

    F2 is doing a rock-solid business in the USA as well. The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer I sure to continue this fabulous run in the days to come as well and the collections are expected to reach newer heights with holidays coming in. Let us wait and see.

    Read more about: f2 venkatesh varun tej
    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue