F2 Box Office Collections (2 Days): An Impressive Outing By Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer!

First Day Collections

F2 enjoyed a promising opening in the Telugu states with the film running to packed houses. According to the various reports doing the rounds, the film went on to fetch a share of 4 .9 Crores on its opening day from the Telugu states alone.

Second Day

The report doing the rounds suggest that F2 enjoyed an even better second day at the box office. According to a report by telugu360.com, the film went on to fetch a distributor share of approximately 4.2 Crores on its day 2 at the AP/TS regions

2 Days Collections

F2 is indeed racing ahead at the box office with the film maintaining the steadiness in the collections in both these days. The report by telugu360.com also suggests that the film has minted a share of 9.15 Crores from the first two days of its run.

Thw Wau Ahead

F2 is doing a rock-solid business in the USA as well. The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer I sure to continue this fabulous run in the days to come as well and the collections are expected to reach newer heights with holidays coming in. Let us wait and see.