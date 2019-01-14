F2 Box Office Collections (2 Days): An Impressive Outing By Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer!
F2 is on its way to become a big hit at the box office. It has been just 2 days since the release of this movie but the initial trends indicate that the movie is on its way to become a big hit at the box office with audiences lapping up this film. F2, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead role, had come out in the theatres on Jan 12, 2019 as one among the Sankranti releases. It enjoyed a 2 days long weekend and has established its strong hold at the box office. Read F2 box office collections report to know more about the same.
First Day Collections
F2 enjoyed a promising opening in the Telugu states with the film running to packed houses. According to the various reports doing the rounds, the film went on to fetch a share of 4 .9 Crores on its opening day from the Telugu states alone.
Second Day
The report doing the rounds suggest that F2 enjoyed an even better second day at the box office. According to a report by telugu360.com, the film went on to fetch a distributor share of approximately 4.2 Crores on its day 2 at the AP/TS regions
2 Days Collections
F2 is indeed racing ahead at the box office with the film maintaining the steadiness in the collections in both these days. The report by telugu360.com also suggests that the film has minted a share of 9.15 Crores from the first two days of its run.
Thw Wau Ahead
F2 is doing a rock-solid business in the USA as well. The Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer I sure to continue this fabulous run in the days to come as well and the collections are expected to reach newer heights with holidays coming in. Let us wait and see.