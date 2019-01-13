English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    F2 Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Release Day; Fans Are Left Shocked!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    F2 is the latest addition to the moveis that have come out in the theatres in thid week and this comedy entertainer, featuring the two big stars, Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles has joined the race at the box office on January 12, 2018. With F2, the audiences have got a fun comedy entertainer, which is capable of keeping the audiences entertained. Much like the other 2 movies, the expectations on F2 to have been huge. Meanwhile, there is an update regarding the film that has indeed left all the genuine Telugu movie lovers shocked. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Opens To Good Reports

    F2 has made a big release across the globe. The film has received decent reports upon completion of the run on its very first day. It seems like the narration that has fun factor all over it has turned out to be really good.

    F2 Movie Leaked Online

    At the same time, this much awaited Telugu movie too has fallen prey to piracy. Reportedly, F2 - Fun and Frustration full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers.

    On The Very First Day

    Shockingly, the film which hit the theatres on January 12, 2018 did get leaked on the very same day of its release itself. Going by the reports, the full movie appeared on the website by evening itself.

    Even In The Past

    Many of the Telugu movies of the recent times were hit by piracy and piracy continues to be an impending problem for Tollywood. Even the other two big releases of the season, NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, too were leaked on the very first day of its release.

    Will The Collections Be Affected?

    F2 is expected to do a fine business in the theatres in the days to come. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the movie much and the film would go on to rake in huge collections at the box office.

    Read more about: f2
    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 1:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue