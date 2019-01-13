F2 Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Release Day; Fans Are Left Shocked!
F2 is the latest addition to the moveis that have come out in the theatres in thid week and this comedy entertainer, featuring the two big stars, Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles has joined the race at the box office on January 12, 2018. With F2, the audiences have got a fun comedy entertainer, which is capable of keeping the audiences entertained. Much like the other 2 movies, the expectations on F2 to have been huge. Meanwhile, there is an update regarding the film that has indeed left all the genuine Telugu movie lovers shocked. Read on to know more about the same here.
Opens To Good Reports
F2 has made a big release across the globe. The film has received decent reports upon completion of the run on its very first day. It seems like the narration that has fun factor all over it has turned out to be really good.
F2 Movie Leaked Online
At the same time, this much awaited Telugu movie too has fallen prey to piracy. Reportedly, F2 - Fun and Frustration full movie has been leaked online to download by the website Tamilrockers.
On The Very First Day
Shockingly, the film which hit the theatres on January 12, 2018 did get leaked on the very same day of its release itself. Going by the reports, the full movie appeared on the website by evening itself.
Even In The Past
Many of the Telugu movies of the recent times were hit by piracy and piracy continues to be an impending problem for Tollywood. Even the other two big releases of the season, NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama, too were leaked on the very first day of its release.
Will The Collections Be Affected?
F2 is expected to do a fine business in the theatres in the days to come. Let us hope that the piracy wouldn't affect the movie much and the film would go on to rake in huge collections at the box office.