F2 - Fun And Frustration Television Premiere: Venky's Blockbuster Movie To Get Record TRP Ratings?

F2 has indeed turned out to be one among the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. The movie that came in to the theatres during the Sankranti season of this year, enjoyed an extremely happy outing at the box office. The family entertainer was lapped up by the audiences and emerged as the big winner of the season.

As you all know, F2 has already made its premiere on Amazon Prime and now, the movie is gearing up to make its grand television premiere. Reportedly, the film will be premiered on Star Maa channel and the promos of the same are out in the online circuits now.

However, the date of F2's mini screen debut has not been announced yet and it has been mentioned that the television premiere would happen soon. The audiences are indeed eager to catch up with fabulous movie in the miniscreens.

F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi garnered the huge support of the family audiences in the theatres and its long run in the theatres further underlines that fact. Upon its television premiere, F2 is expected to set some new records in terms of TRP ratings as well considering the popularity that the film has received.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej plays the lead roles in F2. Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirazada, Praksh Raj, rajendra Prasad etc., are also a part of the star cast of this blockbuster movie.