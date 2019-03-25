English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    F2 - Fun And Frustration Television Premiere: Venky's Blockbuster Movie To Get Record TRP Ratings?

    By
    |

    F2 has indeed turned out to be one among the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. The movie that came in to the theatres during the Sankranti season of this year, enjoyed an extremely happy outing at the box office. The family entertainer was lapped up by the audiences and emerged as the big winner of the season.

    As you all know, F2 has already made its premiere on Amazon Prime and now, the movie is gearing up to make its grand television premiere. Reportedly, the film will be premiered on Star Maa channel and the promos of the same are out in the online circuits now.

    F2-Fun & Frustration Television Premiere: Venkys Blockbuster Movie To Get Record TRP Ratings?

    However, the date of F2's mini screen debut has not been announced yet and it has been mentioned that the television premiere would happen soon. The audiences are indeed eager to catch up with fabulous movie in the miniscreens.

    F2, directed by Anil Ravipudi garnered the huge support of the family audiences in the theatres and its long run in the theatres further underlines that fact. Upon its television premiere, F2 is expected to set some new records in terms of TRP ratings as well considering the popularity that the film has received.

    Venkatesh and Varun Tej plays the lead roles in F2. Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirazada, Praksh Raj, rajendra Prasad etc., are also a part of the star cast of this blockbuster movie.

    Read more about: f2 venkatesh
    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue