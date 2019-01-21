F2 is Rock-solid At The Box Office And It Has Now Bagged A Non-Baahubali Record As Well!

F2 has turned out to be the big winner of the season with the film the best of reviews and collections among the recent releases. Starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, F2 is a fun family entertainer and the film has stayed close to the genre and thus offering a very good outing for the audiences in the theatres.

The film had come out in the theatres on April 12, 2018 and it was off to a grand start in the USA box office as well. Now, according to the latest reports that have come out, F2 has bagged a Non-Baahubali record in the USA box office.

According to a report by telugu360.com, F2 has fetched approximately $1.6M from its run at the USA box office so far. The report also adds that F2 collected approximately $230K on its second Saturday at the USA box office. This is a new record considering the fact that no other Telugu movie, other than Baahubali has collected $230K on its second Saturday in the USA.

Well, F2 is on its way to enter the $2M at the USA box office and going at this rate, the milestone is not that far away for the movie.