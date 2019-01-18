F2 Success Meet: Venkatesh And Varun Tej Have A Blast As They Celebrate In Style

Venky At His Best

Venky looked his usual dashing self as he attended the event. The actor seemed to be in a relaxed mood and enjoyed himself a lot. F2's success has clearly indicated that the trade experts had underestimated his abilities to attract the crowds.

Crackling Chemistry!

Venkatesh can be seen chilling with Varun Tej in his awesome pic. The two won hearts because of their impressive chemistry on the big screen. And, we must say, that their real-life chemistry too is quite electrifying. This truly is a priceless moment

Gorgeous

The lovely Mehreen too attended the success meet and enjoyed herself. Here, she can be seen sitting alongside Venkatesh. The young actress has so far starred in successful movies such as Raja The Great and Mahanuhaudu and proved her mettle. With F2, she has again proved that she is a lucky charm for her heroes.

Priceless

The entire team can be seen having a blast on stage in this golden snap. It is good to see them enjoying the well earned success like never before. Venky's energy levels are quite infectious and this proves that he has ‘still got it'.