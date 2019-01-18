English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    F2 Success Meet: Venkatesh And Varun Tej Have A Blast As They Celebrate In Style

    By
    |

    The festive season of Sankranthi saw the release of two big films namely NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Both these films hit the screens amidst high expectations. And, most fans expected them to do well at the box office. Unfortunately, this did not happen. The NTR Biopic has turned out to be a dud. Similarly, VVR has not performed as well as expected. However, the low key final release of the Samkranthi season F2 has emerged as the dark horse and won the race. A comedy, it has Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Mehreen and Varun Tej in the lead.

    The F2 success meet was held today (January 18, 2019) and it proved to be a fun-filled affair.

    Venky At His Best

    Venky looked his usual dashing self as he attended the event. The actor seemed to be in a relaxed mood and enjoyed himself a lot. F2's success has clearly indicated that the trade experts had underestimated his abilities to attract the crowds.

    Crackling Chemistry!

    Venkatesh can be seen chilling with Varun Tej in his awesome pic. The two won hearts because of their impressive chemistry on the big screen. And, we must say, that their real-life chemistry too is quite electrifying. This truly is a priceless moment

    Gorgeous

    The lovely Mehreen too attended the success meet and enjoyed herself. Here, she can be seen sitting alongside Venkatesh. The young actress has so far starred in successful movies such as Raja The Great and Mahanuhaudu and proved her mettle. With F2, she has again proved that she is a lucky charm for her heroes.

    Priceless

    The entire team can be seen having a blast on stage in this golden snap. It is good to see them enjoying the well earned success like never before. Venky's energy levels are quite infectious and this proves that he has ‘still got it'.

    F2 is an Anil Raipudi directorial and its success has made him one of the most sought after directors in Tollywood. He might get to work with Balakrishna pretty soon.

    Read more about: f2 venkatesh
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 23:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue