F2 Success Meet: Venkatesh And Varun Tej Have A Blast As They Celebrate In Style
The festive season of Sankranthi saw the release of two big films namely NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Both these films hit the screens amidst high expectations. And, most fans expected them to do well at the box office. Unfortunately, this did not happen. The NTR Biopic has turned out to be a dud. Similarly, VVR has not performed as well as expected. However, the low key final release of the Samkranthi season F2 has emerged as the dark horse and won the race. A comedy, it has Venkatesh, Tamannaah, Mehreen and Varun Tej in the lead.
The F2 success meet was held today (January 18, 2019) and it proved to be a fun-filled affair.
Venky At His Best
Venky looked his usual dashing self as he attended the event. The actor seemed to be in a relaxed mood and enjoyed himself a lot. F2's success has clearly indicated that the trade experts had underestimated his abilities to attract the crowds.
Crackling Chemistry!
Venkatesh can be seen chilling with Varun Tej in his awesome pic. The two won hearts because of their impressive chemistry on the big screen. And, we must say, that their real-life chemistry too is quite electrifying. This truly is a priceless moment
Gorgeous
The lovely Mehreen too attended the success meet and enjoyed herself. Here, she can be seen sitting alongside Venkatesh. The young actress has so far starred in successful movies such as Raja The Great and Mahanuhaudu and proved her mettle. With F2, she has again proved that she is a lucky charm for her heroes.
Priceless
The entire team can be seen having a blast on stage in this golden snap. It is good to see them enjoying the well earned success like never before. Venky's energy levels are quite infectious and this proves that he has ‘still got it'.
F2 is an Anil Raipudi directorial and its success has made him one of the most sought after directors in Tollywood. He might get to work with Balakrishna pretty soon.