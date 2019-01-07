English
 »   »   »  F2 Trailer Is Out; Venkatesh & Varun Tej To Come Up With A Full On Entertainer!

By
    F2 is one among the major Telugu movie releases of this week. The film will be coming out in the theatres across the Globe on January 12, 2019 as a Sankrati release. There are high expectations on this film, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles and the movie is expected to be a fine fun entertainer.

    F2 Trailer To Hit The Online Circuits At 7:30 PM On January 07, 2019!

    The teaser of F2 has already hit the online circuits and it gained good response from the audiences. Now, the much awaited trailer of F2 has come out in the online circuits. F2 trailer marked its arrival at 7:30 PM. Going by the trailer, the Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer will be a full-on entertainer. The movie promises loads of comedy elements in is sure to be a film that would be a big treat for the family audiences. Take a look at F2 trailer here.

    F2, which has the tagline Fun and Frustration has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Venkatesh will be seen essaying a character named Venky whereas Varun Tej will appear as Varun. Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this film. Rajendra Prasad, Praksha Raj, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj etc., are also a part of the star cast of this movie.

