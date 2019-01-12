F2 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer!

F2 - Fun & Frustration is all set to take the audiences for an enjoyable ride and the movie is taking over the big screens from today (January 12, 2019) onwards. Starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, the movie, directed by popular film-maker Anil Ravipudi looks like a very good entertainer that would please the family and the young audiences alike. Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this film, which is one among the three big releases of this festival season.

It is for the first time that Venkatesh and Varun Tej are teaming up for a movie. F2 is Venkatesh's big release after a gap of more than a year. His previous release was Guru that came out in the year 2017. The actor is expected to deliver yet another big hit. On the other hand, F2 is Varun Tej's release within a gap of three weeks. His previous release Antariksham 8000 KMPH had come out a few weeks ago.

