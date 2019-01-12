F2 Twitter Review: Here’s What The Audiences Feel About Venkatesh-Varun Tej Starrer!
F2 - Fun & Frustration is all set to take the audiences for an enjoyable ride and the movie is taking over the big screens from today (January 12, 2019) onwards. Starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles, the movie, directed by popular film-maker Anil Ravipudi looks like a very good entertainer that would please the family and the young audiences alike. Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in this film, which is one among the three big releases of this festival season.
It is for the first time that Venkatesh and Varun Tej are teaming up for a movie. F2 is Venkatesh's big release after a gap of more than a year. His previous release was Guru that came out in the year 2017. The actor is expected to deliver yet another big hit. On the other hand, F2 is Varun Tej's release within a gap of three weeks. His previous release Antariksham 8000 KMPH had come out a few weeks ago.
Has the movie satisfied the audiences?Take a look at what the Twitteratis have to say about the movie.
A Fun Movie
Good reports have been coming in for F2. Here is a tweet regarding the movie, which suggests that the movie is indeed a fun feast for the audiences. Well, it seems like the movie has indeed hit the right chords.
A Perfect Entertainer?
It seems like F2 has turned out to be a perfect family entertainer. Here is a tweet that suggests that the movie is an completed entertainer with full of comedy along with sentimental aspects as well.
Venkatesh's Performance
Venkatesh's performance has been receiving good reviews from the audiences. Here is a tweet in which there are praises for the actor's energetic performance in the film.
A Good Watch
This particular tweet regarding F2 come out with an opinion that the film is a perfect watch for this holiday season.
A Hillarious Movie
The reports doing the rounds suggest that F2 is indeed a hilarious entertainer. Here is a tweet regarding the movie that also carries the same opinion.
A Big Hit On The Way?
The tweet regrading F2 suggests that the film is indeed a fun ride. Well. It seems like F2 will be attracting the family crowds and is on its way to become a big hit.