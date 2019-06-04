English
    Falaknuma Das Full Movie Leaked To Download; Fans Condemn The Leak

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The Tamannaah and Prabhudeva starrer Devi 2/Abhinetri 2 hit screens Friday (May 31, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office. Sadly, the horror-comedy failed to impress critics and this took a toll on its box office collections. To make matters worse, it got leaked by Tamilrockers which added to its woes. Now, last week's other major release Falaknuma Das has fallen prey to piracy much to the shock of all concerned.

    Leaked By Torrents Website

    In an unfortunate development, Falaknuma Das has been leaked online by a Torrents website and is available for 'free download'. The leaked version is apparently of low audio and video quality.

    Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

    Falaknuma Das is an important release for Vishwak Sen and has the potential to establish him as a force to be reckoned with. The film, a remake of Angamaly Diaries, is doing reasonably well at the box office despite the Maharshi storm. Sadly, as the film has fallen prey to piracy, its box office collections might be affected big time which is unfortunate.

    Movie Buff Condemn The Leak

    As expected, several movie buffs have condemned the leak and urged fans to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some of them have also asked the authorities to take strict action against those behind the leak.

    The Background

    The problem of piracy has been plaguing the film industry for quite some time now. Biggies such as 2.0, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 were leaked online within hours of their release much to the horror of all concerned. Bollywood movies such as Sanju and India's Most Wanted too fell prey to piracy which shows that the menace is graver than expected.

    Meanwhile..

    Falaknuma Das has landed in a controversy due to Viswak Sen's behaviour. He had recently used harsh language about his critics and ruffled a few feathers. After facing the heat, he issued an apology and clarified that he was not talking about anyone in particular.

    Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
