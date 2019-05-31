Falaknuma Das Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Vishwak Sen Movie!
Falakunama Das is the latest movie to join the bandwagon of films that have come up with compratively fresh faces. The movie, which has been directed by Vishwak Sen features himself as the lead hero. The teasers and the trailer of the film looked extremely solid. Falakunama Das is reportedly based on the highly-acclaimed Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries and the expectations are high on the quality of the movie.
Despite the competition from other releases, Falaknuma Das has found a place for its own in the minds of the audiences. Twitter has already filled with some reports regarding Falaknuma Das. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about Falaknuma Das.
A Good Movie
In this particular tweet regarding Vishwak Sen's Falaknuma Das, it has been mentioned that this one is a good movie. It has also been given that the film is watchable despite the lag that it has at times.
In Comparison With Angamaly Diaries
It is known to all that Falaknuma Das is based on Angamaly Diaries. In this particular tweet, it has been given that Falaknuma Das has been made so as to suit the taste the Telugu audiences.
Not Up to The Mark?
At the same time, the film has been receiving not so favourable reports as well. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that Vishwak Sen and the fact that it is loyal to Angamaly Diaries are the only positives of the movie.
Tharun Bhasker's Performance
Tharun Bhasker's performance in the film has been getting good reports. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a good first half whereas the second half goes meandering.
The Positives
In thsi tweet regarding Falaknuma Das, it has been mentioned that Tharun Bhasker and Uttej are the only positives of the film. It has also been mentioned that the second half of the film goes down.