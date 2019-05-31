English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Falaknuma Das Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Vishwak Sen Movie!

    By Staff
    |

    Falakunama Das is the latest movie to join the bandwagon of films that have come up with compratively fresh faces. The movie, which has been directed by Vishwak Sen features himself as the lead hero. The teasers and the trailer of the film looked extremely solid. Falakunama Das is reportedly based on the highly-acclaimed Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries and the expectations are high on the quality of the movie.

    Falaknuma Das Twitter Review: Heres What The Audiences Feel About The Vishwak Sen Movie!

    Despite the competition from other releases, Falaknuma Das has found a place for its own in the minds of the audiences. Twitter has already filled with some reports regarding Falaknuma Das. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about Falaknuma Das.

    A Good Movie

    In this particular tweet regarding Vishwak Sen's Falaknuma Das, it has been mentioned that this one is a good movie. It has also been given that the film is watchable despite the lag that it has at times.

    In Comparison With Angamaly Diaries

    It is known to all that Falaknuma Das is based on Angamaly Diaries. In this particular tweet, it has been given that Falaknuma Das has been made so as to suit the taste the Telugu audiences.

    Not Up to The Mark?

    At the same time, the film has been receiving not so favourable reports as well. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that Vishwak Sen and the fact that it is loyal to Angamaly Diaries are the only positives of the movie.

    Tharun Bhasker's Performance

    Tharun Bhasker's performance in the film has been getting good reports. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the film has a good first half whereas the second half goes meandering.

    The Positives

    In thsi tweet regarding Falaknuma Das, it has been mentioned that Tharun Bhasker and Uttej are the only positives of the film. It has also been mentioned that the second half of the film goes down.

    More FALAKNUMA DAS News

    Read more about: falaknuma das
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue