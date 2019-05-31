Falaknuma Das Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Vishwak Sen Movie!

Good movie. A bit laggy but we can manage it. 1 time watchable. Bgm is superb. #FalaknumaDas — Ravi Kiran (@kasojuravikiran) May 31, 2019

A Good Movie

#FalaknumaDas Review 🌟🌟🌟💫



The original is improved to a better taste of TELUGU audiences



I really wish this movie to rock in all centers. Other than mass audience



Terrifically exhibited tale of Nijam slums.



3.5/4 🌟🌟🌟💫 — Tight_Slapz➿ (@Tight_Slapz) May 31, 2019

In Comparison With Angamaly Diaries

#FalaknumaDas

Pros:

True to "Angamalay Diaries"

Viswak Sen



Cons:

Everything else



Overall: Malayalam lo aadindani ikkadiki tekudadu bossu manaki yekkavu ilanti movies.



Rating: 1/5#MassKaDas — Cherry Pulipaka (@CherryPulipaka) May 31, 2019

Not Upto The Mark?

#FalaknumaDas #FalaknamaDas-A decent 1st half is followed by a meandering 2nd half. Tarun Bhaskar and the guy who played Ravi lead a stellar supporting cast that is let down by the not so impressive lead cast! Vivek Sagar disappoints but the cinematography stands out! Interval 👏🏼 — Varun Kilaru (@varunkilaru) May 31, 2019

Tharun Bhasker's Performance

Best part of #FalaknumaDas is only Tarun Baskar and uttej. 2nd half shape out ayindi. 👎#FalaknumaDasOnMay31st — Steve Ephraim Masam (@steve_ephraim) May 31, 2019

The Positives

