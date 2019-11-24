Vijay Deverakonda Not Happy With Puri Jagannadh’s Script? Deets Inside!

Vijay Deverakonda, the one and only 'Rowdy' of Telugu cinema, will soon be teaming up with mass director Puri Jagannadh for a masala flick, being referred to as 'Fighter'. The film, featuring plenty of commercial elements, has the young hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. Now, here is a major update about the movie. According to reports in the Telugu media, the Geetha Govindam hero is not too happy with the script and has requested the Paisa Vasool helmer to make a few changes. One is likely to get clarity about this in the coming days.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda's last big release Dear Comrade turned out to be a box office dud, despite impressing most critics. The romantic-drama, featuring Rashmika Manadanna as the heroine, never clicked with the masses and proved to be its undoing. As such, many feel that the 30-year-old should let the popular filmmaker do things his way.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh recently got his career back on track when Ram Pothineni's iSmart Shankar emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and impressed cinegoers. The film featured plenty of mass elements and this worked in its favour. As Puri Jagannadh is going through a good phase, it remains to be seen if he takes the Arjun Reddy star's advice seriously.

Either way, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in the eagerly awaited World Famous Lover, slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film, touted to be a romantic-drama, features four lovely ladies (Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob and this has piqued the curiosity.

Some time ago, it was rumored that World Famous Lover features a passionate kissing scene between the Bengal Tiger beauty and Vijay Deverakonda, which grabbed plenty of attention.

