First Rank Raju Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers!

Last Friday, the Tollywood movie lovers got their hands on three special movies. All these movies had some fresh and young names associated with them. First Rank Raju was one among them and the film is now playing in the theatres across the globe. The film, which narrates the story of an Engineering student obsessed with books and studies has been directed by Naresh Kumar HN.

While the film has been released in a good number of screens across the globe, there is a news that is not at all a pleasing one for movie lovers as well as the team of this movie. Telugu movie First Rank Raju, much like many of the recent Telugu movies, has been affected by piracy.

Shockingly, First Rank Raju full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. This has happened on the very first weekend of the film's release in the theatres.

First Rank Raju features Chetan Maddineni and Kashish Vohra in the lead roles. Along with them, First Rank Raju also features Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore etc., in important roles. The film has received good responses from the audiences in the initial days. For the uninititaed, the film has been remade from a Kannada movie, which had the very same title.

Piracy continues to be an impending problem for the film industries across South India. Even big and prominent movies have not been able to escape from being hit by piracy. Small movies are the ones that get affected the most by piracy. Movies like First Rank Raju, which come up with a fresh content, should be watched from theatres. Let us hope that First Rank Raju would overcome this major barrier of piracy by doing a solid business in the releasing centres and thus become a success at the box office.