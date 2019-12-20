Forbes India 2019 List: Prabhas And Mahesh Babu Slip To Positions Further Down This Year

Like every year, Cricketers and Bollywood actors dominate the Forbes India list of 'Celebrity 100' this year. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has bagged the No.1 position in Forbes India, with an annual income of Rs 252.72 crore. The cricketer is the first sportsman to top the Forbes India Celebs list every year.

The ranks are based on an aggregate of the estimated incomes and their calculated popularity quotient through print and social media. Stars, who score high on popularity might be ranked higher than those who have high incomes, but a poor popularity score.

This year B-town stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have grabbed the positions next to Virat Kohli. Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone captured the 8th and 10th spots.

2019 has been a down for Tollywood actors. Actors Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are known for making it to the Forbes India list every year. This year, both the actors have slipped to positions further down compared to last year.

Baahubali star Prabhas has grabbed the 44th spot, while Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu has made it to the 54th spot. It is to be noted that, Mahesh Babu stood at 33rd position last year. Inspite of Prabhas's high-budget movie Saaho this year, the actor could not make it to the Top 20.

Surprisingly, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has made his glorious debut to the Forbes list by grabbing the 77th position, with the earnings of Rs 21.5 crore. It is reported that, Trivikram is charging Rs 15 crore each movie added with stake in the profits.

From Kollywood, Superstar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar were among the Forbes '100 Celebs' list. Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith are in improved positions this year. Other south celebs who made it to list include actors Mohanlal, Dhanush, directors Siruthai Siva and Karthik Subbaraj, actor Mammotty, composer AR Rahman and director Shankar.

