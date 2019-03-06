English
    Jr NTR A Strict Host, Most Housemates Were Afraid Of Him: Former Bigg Boss Telugu Contestant

    In 2017, Jr NTR added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 and impressed all and sundry. His natural hosting style and relaxed language helped the show click with fans and make an impact. Unfortunately, he refused to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 owing to his busy schedule. Following this, the makers roped in Nani which proved to be a costly mistake as the 'Natural Star' failed to deliver the goods.

    During a recent interview, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 contestant Jyothi spoke about Jr NTR's hosting style and took an indirect dig at Nani.

    Jr NTR

    While speaking about her stint on Bigg Boss Telugu, the bold lady said that most of the contestants used to be afraid of Jr NTR as he has a terrific voice. She went on to add that things were quite different on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 as Nani was a bit overwhelmed by the contestants.

    She also said that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 was better than its successor as it was filmed in Mumbai as opposed to Hyderabad.

    While talking about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, Jyothi said that she was looking forward to it and added that she has been hearing a lot of rumours about the show.

    In case you did not know, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 is all set to begin in a few months. The latest reports suggest that Jr NTR will be returning as the host this time around.

    Source: Filmibeat Telugu

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
