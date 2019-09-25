English
    From Surender Reddy To Varun Tej: Tollywood Mourns Venu Madhav's Demise

    It was indeed a sad day for the film industry when the news of Telugu comedian Venu Madhav's demise came to be known. He breathed his last at 12:20 on Wednesday after being critical for a few days. PRO Vamsi Kaka shared the news on Twitter.

    He tweeted a picture of the actor and wrote, "Actor Venu Madhav Passed away today at 12.20 pm. Both the family members and doctors confirmed it. May his Soul Rest in Peace. #RIPVenuMadhav." Take a look at his tweet here.

    Celebrities from the South film industry including actor Varun Tej and director Surender Reddy expressed their grief on social media. The 39-year-old comedian had a huge fan base and many of his admirers can be seen taking to social media to express their grief.

    Director Surender Reddy wrote, "Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Venu Madhav garu!! Deep condolences to his family. #RIPVenuMadhav." Have a look at his tweet here.

    Actor Varun Tej wrote, "#RIPVenuMadhav garu. Thank you for your contribution to telugu cinema. Condolences to his family and friends." Look at his tweet here.

    Venu Madhav had worked with many big stars from Tollywood like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan among others. The actor, who was also a member of the Telugu Desam Party, got his first major break in Sampradayam. It was after Sampradayam that he starred in Master, Tholi Prema, Yuvaraju, Nuvve Nuvve, DIl, Simhadri, Arya and others; all of which catapulted him to unseen heights.

