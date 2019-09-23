English
    Gaddalakonda Ganesh AP/TS Box Office Collections (3 Days): Terrific First Weekend For Varun's Film

    By
    |

    The much-hyped Gaddalakonda Ganesh, a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda, arrived in theatres on Friday (September 20, 2019), and opened on a terrific note at the ticket window. Thereafter, it stayed strong at the AP/TS box office on Saturday (September 21) and Sunday (September 22). Now, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh first weekend box office collections report is out, and it is bound to create a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. According to reports, the film collected Rs 13.31 crore at the AP/TS box office in three days, ending its first weekend on a solid note.

    Gaddalakonda Ganesh has already recovered nearly 65 per cent of the initial investment, which suggests that it is set to become a hit. The film is likely to witness a drop in collections today (September 23) as it is the first Monday. However, the general feeling is that the decline might not be too sharp as the WOM is positive.

    Meanwhile, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has emerged as one of the hottest trends on social media.

    Vendetta @srini48

    Vendetta @srini48

    #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

    Thoroughly enjoyed the movie.

    A very good screen play & narration by the Director #HarishShankar with subtle emotions

    And #VarunTej went to next level with his performance, he acted so well in villain role👌👌

    And #Atharvaa & other actors did good.

    #SyeRaaOnOct2nd

    #SyeRaaOnOct2nd

    @shankar_s3

    Just finished my show #Valmiki #GaddalakondaGanesh

    @harish2you

    gari 3hrs entertainment...

    @IAmVarunTej

    Bro out of the BoxOffice Performance n Aa Remix song.. Bomma ni SuperHit chesayi..

    SuperHit'U' Bomma Hit'U'.. Thanq Harish Anna Varun Bro ki E Char. Ichinanduku..

    Manish @endhukuretur

    Manish @endhukuretur

    What a performance man

    @IAmVarunTej . Truly spellbound. Excellent movie.

    @harish2you You are not just a mass director but a sensible one too. Kudos #GaddalakondaGanesh #Valmiki

    rama @ramakrishnanlg

    rama @ramakrishnanlg

    #GaddalakondaGanesh movienotonly entertainsyouitwillemotionallyconnects you.wayto gonew directors path shown

    @harish2you passion for movie powerful acting of @IAmVarunTej

    and @hegdepooja as ever green Sri Devi Garu.

    @actorbrahmaji the fun.Entha

    So, did you watch Gaddalakonda Ganesh over the weekend? Did you like it? Comments, please!

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

