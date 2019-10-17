Gaddalakonda Ganesh Box Office Verdict: Yet Another Hit For Varun Tej!

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej in the lead role, was one among the prominent releases of September 2019. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, had good expectations riding on it and Varun Tej stunned everyone with his performance in this neatly-packaged movie. Despite being a remake of the Tamil hit Jigarthanda, Gaddalakonda Ganesh carved a niche for itself among the Telugu audiences. Now, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has almost completed its run in the release centres and reportedly, the movie is yet another hit of Varun Tej. Read Gaddalakonda Ganesh box office verdict report to know further details regarding this.

      In AP/TS Regions

      Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a dream start at the AP/TS box office and continued its good run till the arrival of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. If reports are to be believed, the Varun Tej starrer has collected a share of Rs 22.11 crore in its final run at the AP/TS box office.

      At USA Box Office

      Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a decent start at the USA box office. According to the latest report, the film has managed to collect a share of around Rs 1.08 crore in its final run at the USA box office.

      Rest Of The Places

      Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a decent run in Karnataka from where the movie is said to have collected a share of Rs 1.33 crore. The Varun Tej starrer is expected to have collected Rs 0.63 crore from all other regions together.

      Worldwide Share

      According to the reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has collected a share of around Rs 25.15 crore from its final run at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film was sold for around Rs 24 crore.

      Meanwhile, take a look at the collection break-up here..

      Nizam: Rs 8.74 crore

      Vizag: Rs 2.66 crore

      East Godavari: Rs 1.61 crore

      West Godavari: Rs 1.51 crore

      Krishna: Rs 1.42 crore

      Guntur: Rs 1.83 crore

      Nellore: Rs 0.89 crore

      Andhra: Rs 9.92 crore

      Ceded: Rs 3.45 crore

      AP/TS Closing collections (Total): Rs 22.11 crore

      Karnataka: Rs 1.33 crore

      USA: Rs 1.08 crore

      Rest Of The Regions: 0.63 crore

      Worldwide Closing collections: Rs 25.15 crore

      Well, Varun Tej has scored yet another decent hit at the box office. His previous venture F2, which released early this year, had emerged as a humungous hit at the box office. Meanwhile, Varun Tej has started work on his next, in which he plays a boxer.

      (Statistics Courtesy: Tollywood.Net)

      Read more about: gaddalakonda ganesh varun tej
