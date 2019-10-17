Gaddalakonda Ganesh Box Office Verdict: Yet Another Hit For Varun Tej!

In AP/TS Regions

Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a dream start at the AP/TS box office and continued its good run till the arrival of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. If reports are to be believed, the Varun Tej starrer has collected a share of Rs 22.11 crore in its final run at the AP/TS box office.

At USA Box Office

Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a decent start at the USA box office. According to the latest report, the film has managed to collect a share of around Rs 1.08 crore in its final run at the USA box office.

Rest Of The Places

Gaddalakonda Ganesh had a decent run in Karnataka from where the movie is said to have collected a share of Rs 1.33 crore. The Varun Tej starrer is expected to have collected Rs 0.63 crore from all other regions together.

Worldwide Share

According to the reports, Gaddalakonda Ganesh has collected a share of around Rs 25.15 crore from its final run at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, the film was sold for around Rs 24 crore.